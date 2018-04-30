Allergan plc Earnings: 10 Things to Know

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN ) released its earnings report for the first quarter of the year of Monday.

Here are a few things to know about Allergan plc earnings for the quarter.

Earnings per share reported for the first quarter of the year came in at $3.74.

The company’s earnings per share from the same time last year was $3.35.

Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of $3.35 for the period.

Net loss reported during the quarter came in at $283.90 million.

Allergan plc reported a net loss of $2.56 billion for the first quarter of 2017.

Operating loss reported in the first quarter of 2018 was $654 million.

This isn’t as bad as the pharmaceutical company’s operating loss of $906 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue reported during the first quarter of the year was $3.67 billion.

AGN’s revenue from the first quarter of the previous year was $3.57 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter.

Allergan plc includes an update to its outlook for the full year of 2018 in its most recent earnings report. The company says that it is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $15.65 to $16.25. AGN’s previous guidance had earnings per share coming in between $15.25 and $16.00. Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of $15.65 for 2018.

Allergan plc also updated its revenue guidance for the full year of 2018. The company now expects revenue to range from $15.150 billion to $15.350 billion. The previous guidance was for revenue between $15.00 billion and $15.30 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $15.22 billion for the year.

AGN stock was down 3% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.