Amazon Car Trunk Delivery: What You Should Know

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has announced a car trunk delivery service that will send packages directly into your car in order to reduce the number of porch pirates who aim for your items.

Source: Amazon

The move is an extension of the company’s Amazon Key in-home delivery that launched in October, which allows Amazon workers to open your front door and leave the package inside your house. The company’s In-Car delivers is a similar idea, delivering items directly inside your car and it’s available for Prime members starting on Tuesday.

It will only be available in the 37 U.S. cities where Amazon Key is available and will only work for newer cars from GM and Volvo for the time being. Workers delivering packages use an app to open your car trunk after you program it to do so, ensuring that your item is stowed away when you’re away from your home.

“The in-home service is working great, and from the very start we knew we wanted to take it beyond the home as well,” Peter Larsen, Amazon’s vice president of delivery technology, said Friday. The idea behind the new service is to ensure that the company’s packages are shipped as quickly as possible and with little hassle.

The company also offers an option for shoppers to pick up their items in lockers in lobbies of convenience stores and apartment buildings, plus Amazon is testing shipping via drones.

AMZN stock was down about 4.3% Tuesday.