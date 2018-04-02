Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has canceled its video game project Breakaway.

Source: Amazon

The e-commerce site’s Amazon Game Studios was working on three games that would be developed and released through its in-house gaming studio. However, the competitive battle game Breakaway “is no longer in active development,” according to a thread from the company on Reddit.

Double Helix was developing the game but the studio faced some issues last October when focusing on changes to the game’s core gameplay. The move followed feedback from the development team after a four-month Alpha testing period.

This led to the game being put on hiatus with no timetable on when it would be released. Here’s what Amazon Game Studios said on Reddit:

Since our last announcement, we have worked to implement community feedback and iterate on Breakaway’s core gameplay. While we have developed many ideas and made a lot of progress, we are also setting a very high bar for ourselves. In spite of our efforts, we didn’t achieve the breakthrough that made the game what we all hoped it could be. After a lot of soul searching, the team decided to focus on new ideas. As a result, Breakaway is no longer in active development.”

The announcement does not mean that the game will never return but don’t expect it to hit digital shelves anytime soon.

AMZN shares fell more than 5.2% on Monday, dropping a further 0.1% after hours.