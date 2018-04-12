Thursday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone OLED Production to Start in May

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when OLED production for the 2018 iPhone line will start. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

OLED Production: A new rumor claims to know when OLED production for 2018 will start, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to start production of OLED displays for its 2018 iPhone line in May. However, the rumor notes that the company has yet to reach a pricing agreement with Samsung, which will likely be the manufacturer of the displays.

HomePod Sales: Rumors has it that HomePod sales aren’t what Apple was hoping for, MacRumors notes. This rumor claims that AAPL is reducing its orders for HomePods from 500,000 a month to 200,000 a month. The rumor comes as others claim that the tech company is also dealing with low interest in the smart speaker. It also says that the company may choose to release a cheaper version of the device to draw in more customers. However, this wouldn’t likely launch until at least the fourth quarter of 2018.

2018 iPhone Price: A recent rumor takes a stab at figuring out the pricing model for Apple’s 2018 iPhone line, reports BGR. The pricing estimates come from UBS analyst Steven Milunovich. He provides two possible outcomes for 2018 iPhone prices. The first is that the 6.4-inch OLED model will start at $1,099, the 5.8-inch OLED model will come in at $999 and the 6.1-inch LCD model will cost $750. However, he notes that AAPL may be more aggressive with its pricing. This could result in the 6.4-inch OLED model starting at $1,050, the 5.8-inch OLED model costing $900 and the 6.1-inch LCD model coming in at $700.

