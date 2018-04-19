Thursday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone X May Start at $550

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible price for one of the 2018 iPhone X models. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone X Price: A new rumor claims that Apple will release a much cheaper version of the iPhone X in 2018, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company may release one of its 2018 iPhone X models for between $550 and $650. This would be the 6.1-inch, LCD model. If true, this is a major drop from the $999 starting price of the 2017 iPhone X. This rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone Robot: Apple is showing off a new robot that takes apart its smartphones, MacRumors notes. This new robot is named “Daisy” and it can disassemble a wide arrange of the company’s devices. The robot is a successor to the company’s previous disassembly robot, Liam. There are also plans from AAPL to introduce a second disassembly robot to increase its ability to recycle iPhone parts.

Mac Software: Tim Cook is assuring customers that Mac software will continue to stand on its own, reports AppleInsider. Cook says that the company doesn’t have plans to combine software for the Mac and iPad. This statement comes following rumors that the company was working on just such a goal. Cook says that merging the two software systems together could make the company more efficient, but that this isn’t what it is about. Instead, he says that it is about “giving people things that they can then use to help them change the world or express their passion or express their creativity.”

