Monday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone May Have Triple-Lens Rear Camera

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the camera for the 2019 iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

2019 iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple will introduce an iPhone with a triple-lens camera in 2019, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company’s 2019 iPhone will feature a rear camera that includes three lenses. This would be an increase over the iPhone X, which has two lenses on the rear camera. The rumor says that the camera will be 12 megapixels and will support 5x zoom. However, it doesn’t specify which type of zoom this will be.

Red iPhone 8: Apple is releasing a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, 9to5Mac notes. The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices will go up for order online tomorrow. They will also start showing up at stores on Friday. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED devices have a red back with black bezel around the front of the device. There is no (PRODUCT)RED version of the iPhone X. However, AAPL is selling a (PRODUCT)RED folio case for the smartphone.

2018 iPhone: Another rumor says that Apple will release three new smartphones in 2018, reports AppleInsider. This rumor claims that the tech company will release two OLED iPhone devices and one LCD iPhone later this year. This lines up with previous rumors about what type of smartphones the company will launch in 2018. The current rumor comes from RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani.

