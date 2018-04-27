Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Discontinues Airport Wireless Router Line

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the Airport’s discontinuation. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Airport Router: Apple won’t be offering its Airport wireless routers to customers for much longer, reports iMore. An official statement from the company says that it won’t be making anymore of its AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme or AirPort Time Capsule devices. The company says that it will continue to sell its current stock while supplies last. It is also providing owners with support documents helping them transition away from the Airport line of wireless routers.

AR Glasses: A new patent reveals possible plans for Apple’s AR glasses, AppleInsider notes. The patent describes how the tech company could use its AR glasses to track eye movement. This would be done by using a camera to track the eye’s movement reflected on the lens of the glasses. This could allow the device to offer more immersive experiences for users than what a normal pair of AR glasses might. However, it’s unknown if this feature will make it into the upcoming AR glasses from AAPL.

Mac Security: Mac owners now have an extra tool to help keep their computers safe, reports 9to5Mac. The new tool is an app that alerts the owner when the lid of their MacBook has been opened. Macs are tough to hack, but the easiest way to do so is having direct physical access to the device. This new app can give owners a heads-up of when their Mac may be in trouble with a notification to their smartphone. They can also use the app to shut down the Mac remotely.

