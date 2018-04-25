Wednesday Apple Rumors: iOS 11 Installs Base Reaches 76%

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of how many users have switched to iOS 11. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iOS 11 Installs: A new report shows that Apple’s iOS 11 is now installed on 76% of its mobile devices, reports MacRumors. The adoption rate of iOS 11 by users is slower than when iOS 10 came out. Despite this, the mobile operating system took over as the major installation back in November. It’s user base has grown since then as the company continues to provide updates. There are still 19% of mobile users on iOS 10 and 5% on older versions of iOS.

Mac Malware: There’s a new bit of malware for the Mac to keep an eye out for, 9to5Mac notes. This new piece of malware disguises itself as a version of Flash for Macs. This is a new version of the Crossrider adware that changes the home pages for Safari and Chrome. Even after the adware is removed, the pages will continue to point to these new locations. They also can’t be changed back via the browsers. Instead, users have to find a specific settings file and delete it.

HomePod Woes: A recent analyst note claims that Apple made a big mistake with the HomePod launch, reports Business Insider. According to this note from Deutsche Bank, the company missed its big opportunity to pull in customers in the battle of smart speakers with its overpriced and limited device. The firm says this mistake could cost the company the smart home market, which it believes smart speakers will control.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.