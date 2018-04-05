Thursday Apple Rumors: Mac Pro Refresh Set for 2019

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a release period for the Mac Pro refresh. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Mac Pro: Apple is planning to release its refresh for the Mac Pro line in 2019, reports Tech Crunch. Previous talk from the tech company had some believing that the new products would come out in 2018. However, it is now confirming that customers won’t be getting the Mac Pro refresh until sometime next year. The company says it is being transparent about this so that customers possibly waiting on iMac Pro purchases won’t expect a 2018 release for the Mac Pro.

Watch MicroLED: A recent report claims that AAPL is working on deals for MicroLED displays for its smartwatches, AppleInsider notes. According to these reports, the tech company is planning to get some of its MicroLED displays for future generations of the Watch from PlayNitride. Other reports claim that TSMC will also be providing the company with MicroLED displays and that production will start this year.

Shinjuku Store: Apple is preparing to open its new store in Shinjuku, reports 9to5Mac. Pictures of the new store are showing up online as media prepares for the grand opening this Saturday. The store was originally set to open last month, but had to be delayed because it was taking longer than expected to prepare for the opening.

