Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone SE 2 May Not Include a Headphone Jack

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today are possible details for the iPhone SE 2. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone SE 2: A new rumor claims that Apple won’t include a headphone jack in the iPhone SE 2, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to launch the device as early as May. It also claims that AAPL will be keeping the same basic form as the first iPhone SE, but will make a few upgrades. This includes bringing the processor up to an A10. However, it will still only have a 4-inch display.

OLED Delays: A recent rumor says that AAPL is having trouble getting displays for its 2018 iPhone line, reports AppleInsider. This rumor claims that the tech company is having these troubles due to delays from LG. It says that LG is experiencing problems with producing OLED panels that match the quality AAPL is looking for. The tech company is reportedly looking to expand its OLED panel supply beyond Samsung this year with LG’s help.

Apple Store Logo: The logos for AAPL’s retail chain are starting to change for Earth Day, MacRumors notes. This change has the tech company switching the logos from all white, to a white apple and green leaf on it. Earth Day takes place on Sunday, April 22, 2018, and the changes are coming as the company prepares to celebrate the holiday. The company also allows employees to wear green shirts on Earth Day.

