Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Ditch Intel Chips for Mac Computers

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company dropping Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) chips from its Mac devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Intel Chips: A recent report claims that Apple is working to use its own chips in Mac computers as soon as 2020, reports Bloomberg. According to this report, the tech company will stop using Intel chips in its computers. This could allow the tech company to create computers that work better with its mobile offerings. The company already designs the chips that go in its mobile devices. Inside sources say that the program at AAPL to create its own computer chips is called “Kalamata” and that it already has approval from executives.

iOS 11.4 Public Beta: The first public beta of iOS 11.4 is now available, MacRumors notes. This new beta launch comes just one day after Apple sent out the developer beta of iOS 11.4. Users that are part of the public beta program can download the new beta via an over-the-air update. The new beta includes AirPlay 2, Messages in iCloud and more. These were features originally present in the iOS 11.3 beta, but were removed before its final release.

Apple Music: The Apple Music app for Android devices just got an update, reports AppleInsider. This new update brings the Android version of Music closer to the current version available on iOS devices. This includes additional support for music videos. This support was added to the iOS version of the app when iOS 11.3 was sent out to the general public last week. The Android version of Music typically falls behind the iOS version when it comes to getting updates.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.