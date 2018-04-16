Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Memo on Leaking Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of how the company handles employees that leak information. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Employee Leaks: A recent memo from Apple goes into detail about its effort to combat leaks, reports Bloomberg. Ironically enough, the memo on leaks leaked and now everyone can read it. The memo says that the company found 29 employees in 2017 that were leaking information. Of these employees, 12 were arrested. All of the leakers lost their jobs with the tech company. The memo acts as a warning to employees about the dangers of leaking information and how it can negatively affect their experience in the tech industry.

iOS 11.4 Beta: A new beta of iOS 11. 4 is now available for developers, MacRumors notes. This is the second developer beta of iOS 11.4 that Apple has sent out to developers. The first one came out last week, with a public beta following shortly after. The new beta includes support for Messages on iCloud and AirPlay. These features were present in the iOS 11.3 beta, but were cut from the final release for unknown reasons.

tvOS 11.4 Beta: Developers can now download the new beta for tvOS 11.4, reports 9to5Mac. Just like with the iOS 11.4 beta, this is the second one to come out. It also appears roughly a week after the first beta. The beta is for the fourth generation of the Apple TV, as well as the 4K version. It includes support for turning the set-top box into an AirPlay 2 speaker.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.