Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Opposes Clean Power Plan Repeal

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company standing against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Clean Power Plan: Apple is officially taking a stance against the EPA’s plan to repeal the Clean Power Plan, reports Reuters. According to the tech company, repealing the Clean Power Plan would have disastrous effects. It claims that this would take the U.S. out of competition against China for clean energy. The company also notes that a repeal would cause “increased investment uncertainty” for it and its manufacturers. The EPA says it is welcoming comments about the possible repeal.

TrueDepth Lenses: Snapchat has new lenses for iPhone X users, AppleInsider notes. The new lenses from the photo-sharing app take advantage of the TrueDepth camera on the iPhone X. This allows the lenses to look much more realistic than previous ones. There are three new lenses that users can try out. They are a Mardi Gras mask, face paint for the Day of the Dead and a masquerade eye mask with matching headpiece.

Curved iPhone: One concept artist has created models of what a curved iPhone may look like, reports, iDrop News. These images show a devices with a much thinner profile than the current iPhone. It also isn’t near as wide and would fit in one hand more easily. The design takes some cues from Nokia’s 8110 phone with a sliding cover that goes over the keyboard. The concept images were created by Martin Hajek for the online publication. They come after recent rumors claim that a curved iPhone may launch in 2020.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.