Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Registers New iPhone Devices

iPhone Register: Apple has filed a document with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) for new smartphones, reports MacRumors. None of the smartphones that the company has registered with the EEC match current ones available. This likely means the company is planning to announce new smartphones in the next couple of months, likely at WWDC 2018. These are unlikely to be the three new iPhone devices coming later this year. Instead, it might be an update to the iPhone SE line.

Genius Bar: Apple customers are having trouble making Genius Bar appointments, AppleInsider notes. The tech company is dealing with troubles on its support site that is behind the issue. Those seeking support from the website don’t see any local locations show up for reservations, despite there being locations there. There have also been complaints about setting up appointments over the phone not working either. Apple is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Photo Hiding: An app that let users hide photos is no longer available on the App Store, reports 9to5Mac. This app allowed users to take photos and videos and hide them inside the app. The app was camouflaged as a fully working calculator. To access the photos and videos in the app, users had to enter a four-digit passcode. It’s unknown why exactly the app was pulled from the App Store.

