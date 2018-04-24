Tuesday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3.1 Fixes iPhone 8 Display Repair Issues

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iOS 11.3.1 launching. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iOS 11.3.1 Update: The iOS 11.3.1 update is now available for download, reports BGR. This new update brings with it several bug fixes for the company’s mobile devices. The biggest is a fix for an issue that made iPhone 8 displays not work properly. This problem allowed the display to turn on, but wouldn’t let it respond to touch. The issue was only present in iPhone 8 devices that were fixed with third-party displays.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.4: The macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 is now up for grabs, MacRumors notes. Just like with the recent iOS update, this update is primarily focused at resolving bugs and improving devices. This includes security updates for Crash Reporter and Link Presentation. Users can download the update from the Mac App Store via the software update option.

OLED Prices: Apple is reportedly in talks with Samsung to lower OLED prices for its 2018 iPhone line, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor the tech company is hoping this will allow it to reduce the price of its 2018 smartphones. Estimates claim that the OLED screen makes up one third of the cost to the iPhone X. The rumor says AAPL plans to purchase 100 million OLED displays from Samsung in 2018. 25 million will be for the current iPhone X and the others will be for its 2018 iPhone line.

