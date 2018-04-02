Monday Apple Rumors: The First iOS 11.4 Beta is Coming Today

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new beta coming out today. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iOS 11.4 Beta: The first beta for iOS 11.4 will be coming out today, reports 9to5Mac. This new beta will only be for developers and will likely include new features for them to test out. There’s also a good chance that it will include bug fixes from the tech company. The beta isn’t out yet, so we can’t say what all it will contain. The release will come just a few days after iOS 11.3 was sent out to the general public. We’ll also likely see a public beta for iOS 11.4 launch in the near future.

GPU Support: Mac owners are now able to use external GPUs on their computers, BGR notes. The support for external GPUs was included in the macOS 10.13.4 update that came out last week. This support has been a long time coming, with Apple officially announcing it at WWDC 2017. The update offers support for several cards, but it isn’t as simple as just plugging them in. Owners will have to use a Thunderbolt 3 chassis to connect the GPUs to their computers.

Fortnite Battle Royale: Fortnite Battle Royale is now available to all, reports AppleInsider. The game is no longer only allowing players in via invite. This means that anyone with a new enough iPhone or iPad can now take part in matches online. Smartphones that support the game include the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X. Owners of any iPad Pro, the iPad Mini 4, iPad Air 2 and later devices, can also take part in the fun.

