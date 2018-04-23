Monday Apple Rumors: Apple’s Shazam Acquisition is in Danger

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of possible trouble for the company’s Shazam acquisition. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Shazam: Apple may not be able to complete its acquisition of music identification app Shazam, reports BGR. The company is dealing with concerns from the European Union (EU) and an investigation into the acquisition. The EU says that it has concerns about how the tech company will use the service. It notes that AAPL may push customers toward its own music streaming service, which could hurt its competition. The investigation is set to last until September 4, 2018.

Watch Shop: AAPL is closing down the last of its pop-up stores for the Apple Watch, MacRumors notes. This last Watch shop location is inside the Isetan department store in Shinjuku, Japan. This small shop has been open since the launch of the original Watch back in 2015. However, the company now operates its own store in Shinjuku, which makes the pop-up shop obsolete. The store’s last day of business will be May 13.

iPhone X Demand: Apple is continuing to deal with waning interest for the iPhone X, reports 9to5Mac. A recent report from CIRP shows that the smartphone only made up 16% of all iPhone sales in the first quarter of 2018. This is a drop from its 20% from the previous quarter. It also falls behind the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which took up 23% and 21% of iPhone sales for the first quarter of the year.

