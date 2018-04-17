Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple to Launch Magazine Subscription Service

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company’s plans for Texture after its acquisition. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Magazine Subscriptions: A recent rumor claims that Apple is planning to start offering its own magazine subscription service, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the tech company will be using its recent acquisition of Texture to accomplish this. Texture is an app that gives users access to over 200 magazines for $9.99 per month. The rumor says that its team is combining with AAPL’s own News team for a new subscription service. This service may launch within the next year.

iPhone Prices: Yet another rumor is taking a stab at iPhone prices for 2018, BGR notes. This rumor claims that the tech company will be releasing three smartphones this year. This includes two OLED models and one LCD model. It claims that the devices will cost $999 for the 6.5-inch OLED one, $899 for the 5.8-inch OLED model and $799 for the LCD smartphone. It also says that all of these devices will be under the iPhone X line.

Seattle Expansion: Apple is reportedly expanding its office at Two Union Square in Seattle, reports AppleInsider. This expansion will have the company taking over another floor of the office building and possibly adding an additional 475 employees. This will give it a total of 70,000 square feet of room in the location. The company currently controls four floors of the building.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.