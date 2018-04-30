Monday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone Won’t Include Headphone Jack Adapter

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an accessory missing from the 2018 iPhone lineup. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apple

Headphone Jack: A recent rumor claims that AAPL won’t bundle a headphone jack adapter with its 2018 iPhone line, reports MacRumors. According to the rumor, the tech company won’t bundle the Lightning to headphone hack adapter with any of its smartphones coming out this year. The company does still sell the adapter on its own. Customers can also opt to avoid adapters altogether with AirPods and other wireless Bluetooth headphones.

MacBook Air: Rumors has it that Apple won’t be introducing the 13-inch Retina MacBook Air at WWDC 2018, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor claims that the tech company won’t be able to show the device off because its production has been pushed back. The rumor says that the company has had to push production of the computer back to the third quarter of 2018. WWDC will take place on June 4, which is in the second quarter of 2018.

Ming-Chi Kuo: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is no longer with KGI Securities, reports AppleInsider. The analyst’s last day with the firm was April 27. It’s unknown where the analysts is heading, but sources claim that he won’t be focusing as much on Apple in the future. Kuo was the source of several rumors about the company’s upcoming products over the years. He had a solid track record for getting things right about upcoming devices.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.