Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a curved iPhone in the works. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Curved iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple is developing a curved iPhone, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the tech company is working on a smartphone that has a display that curves inward. This is different other smartphones with curved displays, which typically curve outward around the edges. The rumor says this device may appear as early as 2020. It also claims AAPL is working on touchless gesture controls that may launch in 2020.

Google Hire: John Giannandrea, Google chief of search and AI, now works for Apple, The New York Times notes. The tech company says that Giannandrea will be the leader of its machine learning and AI strategy. His hiring may allow the AAPL to catch up to its rivals in the AI space, which it has been falling behind in. His new position with the company will have him reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook.

macOS 10.13.4 Update: The new macOS 10.13.4 update isn’t playing nice with screen extending drivers, reports AppleInsider. With the release of the update, several screen extending drivers are no longer working properly. This includes Duet Display and Air Display. There are also problems with monitors that are connected via USB DisplayLink. The developers behind these products are in contact with AAPL and are working to resolve the issue.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.