Applebee’s $1 Margaritas Return (for a Limited Time!)

The Applebee’s $1 Margarita is making its comeback this month for a limited time.

Also known as the Dollarita, the affordable tequila beverage is rolled out by the restaurant chain every now and then in order to encourage consumers to get out of the house and grab a cold one at one of its locations. While Applebee’s is primarily a restaurant, the chain also has plenty of drink offerings you can find at its happy hours.

With April now in full swing, the company is making the $1 Margaritas a spring tradition following its success in the fall. The Dollaritas were available at its locations all throughout October last year.

Now, the entire month of April will feature the Applebee’s $1 Margaritas, which you can enjoy on the rocks and made with premium tequila and margarita mix for only a dollar until May, according to the company.

“Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our Dollarita is the most refreshing drink money can buy,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a statement. “We first introduced the Dollarita to America last October, and we’re excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring.”

The Applebee’s $1 Margaritas will be served all day at every one of the company’s locations. Naturally, you have to be 21 years old or older in the U.S. to enjoy the drink.