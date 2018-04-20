RIP Avicii: Popular Swedish DJ and Musician Tim Bergling Dead at 28

Avicii has been found dead in Muscat, Oman Friday morning, according to people from his team..

The popular Swedish DJ and musician passed away at age 28 from unknown causes, although he had retired from touring recently, citing health concerns such as pancreatitis from excessive drinking. He is perhaps best known for his song “Wake Me Up,” which peaked at number 1 in 22 countries, including garnering the top spot in the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” Avicci’s publicist Diana Baron said in a statement. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

The artist was nominated for two Grammys in his career: once for his work with David Guetta in the 2012 song “Sunshine,” and also for his 2013 song “Levels.” Avicii first started releasing music in the late 2000s but didn’t really become a superstar until the early 2010s.

His debut album True came out in 2013, garnering critical praise from critics and fans alike. He also built himself a reputation as a producer and had a knack for writing and releasing music very quickly.