Bed Bath & Beyond to Accept Toys R Us Gift Cards (Until April 5!)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY ) is now accepting Toys R Us gift cards for a limited time.

The bath and bed products chain announced that you will be able to use gift cards from the bankrupt toy business at its stores until April 5. However, there is an exchange rate as $1 in Toys R Us will not net you $1 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond is allowing gift card owners to trade these in for a reduced Bed Bath & Beyond or buybuy BABY eGift card and the exchange rate varies depending on the value of the Toys R Us gift card. A $20 Toys R Us gift card will get you a $12.84 gift card at the store, while a $100 one will get you a $64.20 gift card.

The store chain said that it is also allowing trade ins for gift cards from around 200 other retailers as part of a partnership with CardCash. Once customers trade in their Toys R Us gift cards, a Bed Bath & Beyond eGift Card will be email to them within one business day, which can be used both online and at one of its stores.

Toys R Us said last month that it will be shuttering the doors or selling all of its 735 stores in the U.S., but it will honor gift cards at its locations through April 21.

BBBY stock gained more than 1.7% on Tuesday.