Beef Recall: USDA Recalls 7,000 Pounds of Raw Beef

A beef recall has been issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) following a failed inspection.

We do not yet know whether or not the beef — 7,000 pounds of it — has any health hazards linked to it, but federal officials discovered that these were sent out without being inspected. Officials issued the beef recall Sunday, which affects both frozen and fresh beef products from PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, which hails from Fort Worth, Texas.

The products were prepared on March 23 and March 24, including beef skirt diced for tacos, pre-seasoned beef for fajitas, seasoned angus beef flank steak for fajitas and seasoned angus beef flank steak strips for fajitas.

The beef recall was considered to be a a “Class I” recall, which marks that there is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the USDA scale. These products are labeled this way because they have a high health risk.

The affected products were shipped to a number of institutional and retail locations around the U.S., including neighboring states and part of the Midwest. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the USDA said in its statement Sunday.

“Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider,” the agency added.