TripAdvisor: Here Are the 10 Best Airlines in 2018

The 2018 list of the 10 best airlines has been announced by TripAdvisor.

Source: Grab Media

The publication comes up with a list of the best airlines around the world based on a number of factors, including pricing, comfort and customer experience in order to measure overall satisfaction. We live in an age where there are more safeguards than ever to ensure that a flight is pleasant, which can be a double-edged sword as there is a thin line between allowing a customer to stay on a flight or leave based on their behavior and language.

While some airlines have had issues in recent months with the treatment of their passengers, some have been more successful at de-escalating issues that could reduce the quality of a flight for that person and the rest of the passengers. Money is also a big factor when it comes to airlines as pricing can change drastically in certain flights depending on how many bags a passenger brings with them and whether or not they choose to bring a pet, among other factors.

Here’s TripAdvisor’s top 10 of the best airlines around the world:

Singapore Airlines Air New Zealand Emirates Airlines Japan Airlines EVA Air Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV Jet2.com Qatar Airways Azul Korean Air

Many U.S. airlines did not make the cut, suggesting that the flight experience from U.S. airlines may not be up to par with the rest of the world.