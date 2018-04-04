Budweiser, Jim Beam Join Forces to Launch a New Beer This Fall

Budweiser and Jim Beam have announced a partnership that will bring forth a new beer with whiskey elements this coming fall.

The two companies will develop a beer under the Budweiser brand in the form of a limited-edition brew called Reserve Copper Lager, which is aged on Jim Beam’s bourbon barrel staves, which refers to wood pieces that define bourbon barrels. The move is the first such major partnership between a large beer and whiskey brand.

The beer will be advertised with the names of the two companies at bars around the country and they are calling the promotion the “beer and bourbon shot.” The collaboration is in celebration of the upcoming 85th anniversary of the Repeal of the Prohibition.

The Budweiser beverage will include two-row barley along with the Jim Beam barrel effect, infused with a toasted oak aroma and a nutty taste with caramel rye and vanilla notes. Bud is the most valuable beer brand in the world, while Jim Beam is the number one bourbon brand in the world.

“We are very excited about this partnership not only because both brands share common history but also an obsession for quality and a decade’s long connection to America,” said Ricardo Marques, the Vice President of marketing for Budweiser. “This is a truly unique partnership and innovation that will surely drive excitement with our drinkers.”