Chick-fil-A: Customers Line Up Day Ahead of Opening in Greece, NY

Chick-fil-A is popular all over the U.S. and one new location is opening up in Greece, New York, prompting customers to arrive much earlier than anticipated.

The fried chicken sandwich chain has quite the following as evidenced by the droves of fans who showed up at a store that will be opening in the Rochester-area town a full day ahead of the store’s opening. Its doors are opening on Thursday morning, but as of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, a line had formed outside the restaurant.

It seems like a wild proposition that so many people would show up that early to get a chicken sandwich, but the reason behind this craze is the fact that the first 100 customers in the Greece, NY restaurant will receive a year’s supply of Chick-fil-A. It’s unclear how many people have shown up to the store already.

“They’re going to be with us all night, we’re going to play games, we’re going to have a lot of fun,” said Chick-fil-A event planner, Courtney Rice. It is also unclear whether or not these fans have work or school on Wednesday and Thursday or if they simply took a day or two off to ensure a year’s supply of the tasty chicken sandwiches.

“It’s really a community bonding. When you do the first 100 together, you leave with friends that you never had before,” added Rice.