Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Chick-fil-A: Customers Line Up Day Ahead of Opening in Greece, NY

Chick-fil-A: Customers Line Up Day Ahead of Opening in Greece, NY

The restaurant opens Thursday morning

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2IKeP4C

Chick-fil-A is popular all over the U.S. and one new location is opening up in Greece, New York, prompting customers to arrive much earlier than anticipated.

Chick-fil-AThe fried chicken sandwich chain has quite the following as evidenced by the droves of fans who showed up at a store that will be opening in the Rochester-area town a full day ahead of the store’s opening. Its doors are opening on Thursday morning, but as of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, a line had formed outside the restaurant.

It seems like a wild proposition that so many people would show up that early to get a chicken sandwich, but the reason behind this craze is the fact that the first 100 customers in the Greece, NY restaurant will receive a year’s supply of Chick-fil-A. It’s unclear how many people have shown up to the store already.

“They’re going to be with us all night, we’re going to play games, we’re going to have a lot of fun,” said Chick-fil-A event planner, Courtney Rice. It is also unclear whether or not these fans have work or school on Wednesday and Thursday or if they simply took a day or two off to ensure a year’s supply of the tasty chicken sandwiches.

“It’s really a community bonding. When you do the first 100 together, you leave with friends that you never had before,” added Rice.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/04/chick-fil-a-greece-rochester/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC