Chico’s Is the Latest Retailer to Join Amazon

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS ) has announced that it will start offering some of its goods through Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) in the near future.

Chico’s notes that Amazon customers will be able to start ordering products from its fashion lines in mid-May. The company notes that the initial offerings will include its Travelers, Zenergy and So Slimming lines. The company will also be selling jewelry and accessories via the online retailer.

According to Chico’s, if the venture does well, it is open to putting more of its products up for sale through Amazon. This could one day include its White House Black Market and Soma products. Other brands may also show up as well.

Customers that decide to handle their shopping with Chico’s can also take advantage of their Prime memberships. This includes free two-day shipping, free returns and other benefits that Prime members are eligible for.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Amazon on this new initiative,” Shelley Broader, CEO and President of Chico’s, said in a statement. “Chico’s FAS will be one of the few vertically-integrated specialty retailers with Prime eligibility on Amazon.com which is a testament to the strength of our iconic brands and their growth potential.”

Chico’s notes that it will retain full control of its products sold on Amazon. This means it will be up to the company to set prices and offer discounts. CHS says that it doesn’t expect the offering to impact its 2018 earnings due to its early nature.

CHS stock was down 4% as of Monday afternoon.

