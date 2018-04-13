Comcast-Netflix Bundles Are Coming Soon

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) are going to start offering subscription bundles in the near future.

A statement from the two companies notes that the new bundles will start showing up later this month. There aren’t much known about the bundles yet, but Comcast and Netflix say that there will be a variety of initial bundles available at launch. These bundles will give subscribers full access to NFLX’s service.

According to the two companies, the decision to start offering bundles comes after a successful launch of Netflix on Comcast’s X1 platform. As a result of this, the new bundles will be available for CMCSA’s Xfinity service.

Comcast says that it will be offering the Netflix bundles to both new and existing customers. It also points out that it will be handling the billing for the Netflix subscription. This means customers will only have to worry about keeping track of one bill a month for the bundle, instead of two.

“Our partnership with Comcast on Xfinity X1 has brought easy access to Netflix for our mutual customers,” Bill Holmes, Global Head of Business Development for Netflix, said in a statement. “By speaking into or browsing with the X1 remote, millions of customers have found the perfect thing to watch on Netflix. We can’t wait to introduce more X1 customers to Netflix with Xfinity’s new packaged offers.”

CMCSA stock was down slightly and NFLX stock was up 1% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.