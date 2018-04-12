Delta Air Lines, Inc. Stock Pops on Q1 Earnings Beat

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) stock was up today following an earnings beat in its report for the first quarter of 2018.

During the first quarter of the year, Delta Air Lines, Inc. reported earnings per share of 74 cents. This is an increase from earnings per share of 71 cents from the same time last year. It was also good news for DAL stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 73 cents for the period.

Net income reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the first quarter of 2018 came in at $547 million. This is down from its net income of $561 million that was reported in its first quarter of 2017.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. also reported operating income of $840 million in the first quarter of the year. The airline company’s operating income for the same period of the year prior was $999 million.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s revenue of $9.97 billion for the first quarter of 2018 was also a boon to DAL stock. This is up from its revenue of $9.10 billion that was reported by it in the same quarter of the previous year. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $9.84 billion for the quarter.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s most recent earnings report also includes its outlook for the second quarter of 2018. The company says that it is expecting earnings per share for the period to range from $1.80 to $2.00. Wall Street is currently looking for earnings per share of $1.95 from DAL during the second quarter of the year.

DAL stock was up 2% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.