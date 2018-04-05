Delta Data Breach 2018: Was Your Payment Info Exposed?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) is dealing with a Delta data breach.

According to the airline company, a small number of its customers saw their payment information stolen by hackers. It notes that the Delta data breach took place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12. The company was alerted to the data breach last week.

The Delta data breach didn’t include any other stolen information, such as passports. It is planning to setup a website today that will provide customers with more information about the data breach. The airline also assures customers that they won’t be charged for fraudulent uses of their payment information.

Delta says that the data breach actually targeted [24]7.ai. This is an online service provider that works with it and other companies. The company notes that the data breach has been taken care of. Delta has confirmed as much via its own investigation. It is also working with authorities and security professionals to learn more about the matter, reports The New York Post.

Delta isn’t the only company that was affected by the recent data breach. Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is another that saw its customers’ credit card information stolen. You can follow this link to learn more about the Sears data breach.

This week has been full of data breaches. Earlier in the week both Hudson’s Bay Co’s (OTCMKTS: HBAYF ) Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue both announced they had been the target of hackers. Then just a day later Panera Bread announced that it had also lost some customer information to hackers.

