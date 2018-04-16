Domino’s Hotspots: Now You Can Get Pizza Delivery at the Beach, Park

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) is expanding its delivery options with new Domino’s Hotspots.

Domino’s Hotspots are locations that customers can set their orders to be delivered to that don’t have a typical address. The chain notes that these locations can include parks, baseball fields, beaches and more.

According to Domino’s, the Hotposts were chosen by its local restaurants. This gives the restaurants the flexibility of only delivering to locations that are popular among local customers and close enough for drivers.

Customers looking to place an order from a Domino’s Hotspots must do so through the pizza chain’s website or mobile app. It also requires customers to prepay for the order when placing it. Once they do this, customers can select a local HotSpot to have the pizza sent to.

Customers that place orders from a Domino’s Hotspots will receive text messages altering them to the status of their order. It will also give them an estimate for when the delivery will arrive. Customers will have to meet the driver at the curb to pick up their orders.

The Domino’s Hotspots feature also allows customers to leave detailed information for delivery drivers. This can make it easier for the drivers to pick out the customers when delivering the orders and cut down on confusion.

Domino’s says that this new service for its customers includes more than 150,000 HotSpots for them to order from. Those looking to order can check with their local stores to see where nearby HotSpots are.

