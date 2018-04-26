Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Stock Rising on a Positive Q1 Earnings Report

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) stock was on the rise Thursday following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2018.
During the first quarter of the year, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. reported earnings per share of $2.00. This is better than its earnings per share of $1.26 reported in the same period of the year prior. It was also a blessing to DPZ stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.77 for the quarter.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2018 also includes net income of $88.83 million. This is up from its net income of $62.47 million that was reported in the first quarter of 2017.
Operating income reported by Domino’s Pizza, Inc. in the first quarter of the year was $133.48 million. The restaurant chain’s operating income from the same time last year was $116.03 million.
During the first quarter of the year, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. reported revenue of $785.31 million. This is an improvement over its revenue of $624.22 million that was reported in the same quarter of the previous year. It also came in well above analysts’ revenue estimate of $691.89 million for the period and was a boon to DPZ stock.
Strong same-store sales are what lead Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to its revenue beat for the first quarter of the year. This includes same-store sales for domestic company-owned stores sales increasing 6.4%, franchise stores seeing an 8.4% increase and international stores going up by 5%.
DPZ stock was up 8% as of noon Thursday.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.