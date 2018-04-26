Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Stock Rising on a Positive Q1 Earnings Report

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) stock was on the rise Thursday following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

During the first quarter of the year, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. reported earnings per share of $2.00. This is better than its earnings per share of $1.26 reported in the same period of the year prior. It was also a blessing to DPZ stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.77 for the quarter.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2018 also includes net income of $88.83 million. This is up from its net income of $62.47 million that was reported in the first quarter of 2017.

Operating income reported by Domino’s Pizza, Inc. in the first quarter of the year was $133.48 million. The restaurant chain’s operating income from the same time last year was $116.03 million.

During the first quarter of the year, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. reported revenue of $785.31 million. This is an improvement over its revenue of $624.22 million that was reported in the same quarter of the previous year. It also came in well above analysts’ revenue estimate of $691.89 million for the period and was a boon to DPZ stock.

Strong same-store sales are what lead Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to its revenue beat for the first quarter of the year. This includes same-store sales for domestic company-owned stores sales increasing 6.4%, franchise stores seeing an 8.4% increase and international stores going up by 5%.

DPZ stock was up 8% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.