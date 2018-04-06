Dunkin’ Donuts May Have a Hit With New Donut Fries

Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: DNKN ) Dunkin’ Donuts is testing out cinnamon dusted donut fries at select stores.

Dunkin’ Donuts is testing out the donut fries at certain locations in the Boston area. It isn’t just donut fries that the company is testing out. It is also giving customers in the area other snack options, such as pretzel bites and chicken tenders with waffle breading.

Dunkin’ Donuts is gauging customer reaction to see if the menu items are something that it will bring to customers across the U.S. Each of the snack items are available for $2 each. The company says it is testing these items because it feels they mix well with its drink offerings, reports CNBC.

Some Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) are already weighing in on Dunkin’ Donuts new donut fries, even if they have yet to try them. This is what they have to say about the snack.

“Donut fries don’t even look bad but the name is making me feel nauseous.”

“Donut fries? Donuts are already fried. They’re just changing the shape and packaging.”

“I understand you have a new product coming to market. I would like to suggest a change of name…”Donut Fries” does not do this product justice…I suggest “Donut Wands”, because they are magic. Donut Wands: Taste the Magic.”

“So they make a big deal about taking “donuts” off the sign and then make donut french fries big step in the right direction Dunkin’ Donuts.”

“forget the “donut fries” and bring back the bagel twists…..I still miss them.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.