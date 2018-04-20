5 of the Best Earth Day Activities on Pinterest

What are some of your favorite Earth Day activities?

If you’d like to teach your kids about the value of the planet, the importance of recycling and the dangers of pollution and greenhouse emissions, we have the right activities for you. We’ve compiled a list of ways you can celebrate Earth Day in 2018, which is on Sunday, April 22.

One of the key elements of making a successful craft that everyone can enjoy is to make it simple with ingredients that can be easily found, but also impactful. Browse through the next few slides to check out the five Earth Day activities you should try out this year.

Earth Day Activities: Polluting a (Fake) Fish

One of the key way to teach kids about Earth Day is by showing them the damage pollutants can inflict on the planet and its animals. With this craft, all you need is a sponge, a Tupperware container and a series of household chemicals.

The idea is to cut the sponge in the shape of a fish, add water to the container and put the fake fish in. You then add different chemicals, one by one, with the purpose of showing kids how polluted the water gets and how the fish changes color as you add more chemicals.

Earth Day Activities: Toilet Paper Roll Bird Feeder

Another easy one is a toilet paper roll bird feeder, which requires peanut butter, popsicle sticks, bird seed, toilet paper rolls and twine. The idea is to go outside and assemble all these items together to feed birds from the toilet paper roll, which has the seed and peanut butter stuck to it.

It’s a great way of giving back to the birds around you and it’ll teach your kids the value of a life.

Earth Day Activities: Coffee Filter Planet Earth Craft

This one is more about showing children about the recyclable and reusable nature of household items and anything you can find laying around. All you need is a coffee filter, a blue marker, a green marker and a spray bottle.

Since coffee filters have a round shape, you can draw the Earth with the markers and top it off with the spray to give it a luminescent look to the craft project.

Earth Day Activities: Discovery Bottles

This project consists of using water bottles to create different snapshots of the Earth that will remind kids of the beauty of the planet. Get a bottle of water, ideally a glass one with a cylindrical shape, and fill it half with oil and half with water.

Another version of these discovery bottles are magnetic ones with water and paper clips, plus a magnet outside to move the clips around. You can also do a bottle with pieces of nature such as sand, rocks and seashells.

Earth Day Activities: Plastic Cup Mini Greenhouses

Finally, you can actually make a mini greenhouse in your home with plastic cups. You will need colored plastic cups, clear plastic cups that are slightly smaller or larger than your regular colored cups, a push pin, potting soil, seeds with a short germination period and water.

The idea is to maker mini greenhouses where you can see a plant grow in the colored solo cup, while the clear cups help to cover the top of the colored cups. Make sure you leave these next to a window so they can get sunlight.