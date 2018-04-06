6 Best Earth Day Activities to Do With Kids

What are some of your favorite Earth Day activities?

We have compiled some of the best ones to do with kids in honor of the holiday in which we seek to reduce human waste, end plastic pollution and clean up our land, sea and air. Here are six of the best ones:

: Create an Earth Day-themed scavenger hunt where you and your kids search for a number of items that are recyclable or biodegradable. Make Paper: You can also make paper with kids with a window screen, plastic wash tubs, a washcloth, water, torn paper and a blender. It’s a fun experience that kids will love.

Which one’s your favorite?