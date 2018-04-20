7 Earth Day Images to Post on Social Media

What are your favorite Earth Day images?

Sunday, April 22 marks this year’s Earth Day, which is one of the most important unofficial holidays of the year because it’s a time to remember how much waste fills the planet. There is plenty of plastic in the oceans, trash in the landfills and greenhouse emissions that are destroying our planet slowly.

In this Earth Day, take the initiative and join a local activity designed to help clean up the planet. Without Earth Day, our planet would likely be in a more dire situation than it already is.

In honor of it, we have compiled seven images for you to share on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media sites.

Check them out.

