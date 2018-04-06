7 Earth Day Images to Post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

What are some of your favorite Earth Day images to celebrate our planet?

The day falls on April 22 each year, which is a Sunday in 2018 and it is considered to be the largest environmental movement of every year. We think about all the pollution that hits the land, the air and the water of this country on Earth Day, which includes the clogging of landfills, littering on our beaches and disruption to the growth of human hormones.

There are a number of initiatives that you can be a part of on the day such as End Plastic, in which you help to stop plastic waste in your community as an individual or an organization. Earth Day is also designed to make the schools of our world greener and more conscientious of how much we waste on a yearly basis.

In honor of the holiday, we have compiled some images to honor Earth Day for you to share on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms.

