10 Earth Day Quotes to Post on Social Media

What are some of your favorite Earth Day quotes?

April 22 is when we celebrate the holiday, which falls on a Sunday this year and there are plenty of activities you can take a part in to help the environment this year. Earth Day is not simply about helping to reduce our waste and carbon emissions in one day, but it is a reminder that we need to be more conservative with our energy use every single day.

It is also a time to remind ourselves that we need to make sure we recycle and donate any personal items or food we don’t need to those in need instead of throwing it away. In honor of Earth Day, we have compiled 10 quotes for you to share on Facebook, Instragram, Twitter or other social media sites.

Check them out.

Earth Day Quotes

“I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.” -Mother Teresa

“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” -George Bernard Shaw

“The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” -Lady Bird Johnson

“Keep close to Nature’s heart… and break clear away, once in awhile, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.” -John Muir

“Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of each.” -Henry David Thoreau

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” -Albert Einstein

“He that plants trees loves others besides himself.” -Thomas Fuller

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” -Margaret mead

