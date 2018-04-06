Energy and Technology: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks climbed on easing fears of trade tensions and a rebound in technology stocks. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY gain 1.15%, DIA rise 0.91%, and QQQ move higher by 1.58% on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal.

In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session.

This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

Energy and Technology ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume: PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector ETF (PXI)

Volume: 9.59 times average

The PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector ETF (NASDAQ: PXI ) was in the spotlight yesterday as more than 134,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 16,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as PXI added nearly 0.3% last session.

The big move was largely the result of higher oil prices resulting from declining U.S. crude inventories that can have a huge impact on energy stocks like what we find in this ETF portfolio. DHS has gained 1.3% in the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

Energy and Technology ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume: PowerShares S&P Small-Cap Information Technology Portfolio (PSCT)

Volume: 3.28 times average

The PowerShares S&P Small-Cap Information Technology Portfolio (NASDAQ: PSCT ) was under the microscope yesterday as nearly 13,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading day of roughly 39,000 shares and came as PSCT gained about 0.7% in the trading session.

The movement can largely be blamed on a rebound in technology stocks, especially the FANG group, which was beaten down badly in the latest sector rout. PSCI has shed nearly 1% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.

