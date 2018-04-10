Equal Pay Day 2018: What You Should Know About the Gender Wage Gap

Tuesday, April 10 is Equal Pay Day 2018, in which we consider the gender wage gap that exists between men and women.

Many reports have suggested that the gender wage gap has gotten slightly better to women making about 80 cents to a man’s dollar, but this research is highly misleading. If you a consider a women’s annual salary with a man’s annual salary, this gap would be correct, but a more accurate way of measuring the gap is by measuring a man and a woman with the equal amount of experience, equal years in their field and working the same hours.

The gap does not consider that, on average, women work less hours than men and are less experienced than their male counterparts. A study from Hired looked at 420,000 interview requests and job offers among 10,000 companies and roughly 98,000 job candidates.

The group found that within the first two years of working in tech, women ask for and receive 98% of what men earn in the same job at the same company, meaning the pay gap is 98 cents to $1 at this stage. However, the pay gap increases as women and men gain more experience as women with seven to 10 years of experience are offered 93% of what men are offered, while women with 13 to 14 years of experience receive 92% of what men are paid for the same job with the same company.

Another large factor in the pay gap comes from the fact that 54% of the gap can be attributed to “different jobs or industries,” which means that, in general, men end up in higher-paying fields, according to a Glassdoor analysis.