The streaming service costs $4.99 per month

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

ESPN Plus is the new streaming service from Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

ESPN Plus: 11 Things to Know About the New Streaming Service
Here are a few things to know about the ESPN Plus streaming service.

  • During the first week of launch, April 12 to April 18, users can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
  • After this, the streaming service will still be offering customers a seven-day free trail.
  • Once the free trials are over, subscribers will have a couple of options for how they want to pay for the streaming service.
  • This includes the ability to pay $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
  • Customers also have the option to cancel their subscriptions at any time.
  • There will be limited ads for subscribers to the service both when streaming and for the EPSN app.
  • These ads are mostly restricted to those that show during live video coverage of an event.
  • Subscribers to the app will be able to watch live content from the beginning, even if they are late for the game.
  • The video the streaming service offers is also in 60 frames per second to make it easier for viewers to see all of the action.
  • The app will also give users access to a large variety of content, including games, that aren’t available on ESPN’s normal channels.
  • It will also allow users to sign up for other premium streaming services, such as MLB.TV, through the app.

The EPSN app with ESPN Plus is also available on a large variety of devices. This includes offerings from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG:GOOGL) Google. Here are the devices that the app is available on at launch.

  • Fire TV
  • Fire TV Stick
  • Fire TV Smart TVs
  • Fire Tablets (4th Gen or newer)
  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • Apple TV
  • Android Smartphones
  • Android TV
  • Chromecast

