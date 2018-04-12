ESPN Plus: 11 Things to Know About the New Streaming Service

ESPN Plus is the new streaming service from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ).

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to know about the ESPN Plus streaming service.

During the first week of launch, April 12 to April 18, users can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

After this, the streaming service will still be offering customers a seven-day free trail.

Once the free trials are over, subscribers will have a couple of options for how they want to pay for the streaming service.

This includes the ability to pay $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Customers also have the option to cancel their subscriptions at any time.

There will be limited ads for subscribers to the service both when streaming and for the EPSN app.

These ads are mostly restricted to those that show during live video coverage of an event.

Subscribers to the app will be able to watch live content from the beginning, even if they are late for the game.

The video the streaming service offers is also in 60 frames per second to make it easier for viewers to see all of the action.

The app will also give users access to a large variety of content, including games, that aren’t available on ESPN’s normal channels.

It will also allow users to sign up for other premium streaming services, such as MLB.TV, through the app.

The EPSN app with ESPN Plus is also available on a large variety of devices. This includes offerings from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG : GOOGL ) Google. Here are the devices that the app is available on at launch.

Fire TV

Fire TV Stick

Fire TV Smart TVs

Fire Tablets (4th Gen or newer)

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Android Smartphones

Android TV

Chromecast

You can learn more about the EPSN Plus streaming service by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.