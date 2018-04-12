ESPN Plus: 11 Things to Know About the New Streaming Service

ESPN Plus is the new streaming service from Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).
Here are a few things to know about the ESPN Plus streaming service.
- During the first week of launch, April 12 to April 18, users can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
- After this, the streaming service will still be offering customers a seven-day free trail.
- Once the free trials are over, subscribers will have a couple of options for how they want to pay for the streaming service.
- This includes the ability to pay $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
- Customers also have the option to cancel their subscriptions at any time.
- There will be limited ads for subscribers to the service both when streaming and for the EPSN app.
- These ads are mostly restricted to those that show during live video coverage of an event.
- Subscribers to the app will be able to watch live content from the beginning, even if they are late for the game.
- The video the streaming service offers is also in 60 frames per second to make it easier for viewers to see all of the action.
- The app will also give users access to a large variety of content, including games, that aren’t available on ESPN’s normal channels.
- It will also allow users to sign up for other premium streaming services, such as MLB.TV, through the app.
The EPSN app with ESPN Plus is also available on a large variety of devices. This includes offerings from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG:GOOGL) Google. Here are the devices that the app is available on at launch.
- Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick
- Fire TV Smart TVs
- Fire Tablets (4th Gen or newer)
- iPhone
- iPad
- Apple TV
- Android Smartphones
- Android TV
- Chromecast
You can learn more about the EPSN Plus streaming service by following this link.
