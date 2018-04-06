Ford Recall 2018: F-150, Expeditions Could Roll When Parked

A Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) recall was issued this week over F-150 and Expeditions as they could roll when parked.

Source: Ford

The automotive giant announced the recall of roughly 350,000 vehicles due to a transmission issue that could cause the vehicles to move even after they are in park and the keys have been removed. The company said that it knows of at least one accident and injury linked to the issue.

The vehicles affected by the recall includes the 2018 F-150 and Expedition SUVs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, as well as some of the 2018 F-650 and F-750 cars with 6-speed automatic transmissions. About 347,425 vehicles are affected by the Ford recall in North America, including 292,909 in the United States, 51,742 in Canada and 2,774 in Mexico.

The company’s reference number for the recall is 18S10. The cars are supposed to be parked without moving with a clip that locks the gear shift cable to the transmission in vehicles, but in some of these vehicles, the clip is not firmly in place, which could lead to the car shifting to a different gear from the one the driver has chosen.

If this happens, there could be no warning light or chime to warn the driver that the vehicle is not in park when exiting the vehicle, meaning the truck could roll away after the driver has left if the emergency brake is not engaged.

F stock fell about 2.1% on Friday.