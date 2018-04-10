Free Cone Day: How to Get Your Free Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

Today is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s.

This is the perfect day to get ice cream despite the fact that it’s not spring, and the reason for this being that you can get a free scoop from one of the companies that makes the best ice cream out there. Ben & Jerry’s has its annual Free Cone Day promotion today, which is Tuesday, April 10.

The ice cream chain announced that you will be able to get free ice cream if you show up at one of the company’s shops between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., your time. If you so do, you will get a complimentary scoop, but these are limited to one per person.

“Every time you enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s, you’re showing us how much you care. We love you too, & Free Cone Day is our favorite way to show it!” the chain wrote on its website. The move follows the initiative of many other ice cream chains that have been giving out free ice cream cones to those who show up at their locations.

Ben & Jerry’s first started celebrating Free Cone Day nearly 40 years ago since the company first did so in Burlington, Vermont in 1979 to thank their customers for “all the love and support.” The chain believes that it will be able to give out more than 1 million free scoops of ice cream at shops across the world.