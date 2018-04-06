Free Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Today: How to Get Your Cold Brew

Customers can get free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee today from the Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ) company.

Those that are hoping to get their hands on free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee today simply have to stop by one of the coffee chain’s stores between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. This will give them a chance to test out one of its cold brew coffees. This isn’t some kind of national coffee holiday, so don’t expects free drinks at other chains.

According to the company, the offering for free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee today is limited to a small sample that is 3.5 ounces. The company takes 12 hours brew its cold coffee, which means that the special offer today will be available while supplies lasts.

Dunkin’ Donuts is likely hoping that this sample will draw in customers that enjoy the taste and convince them to do more business with it. It is also possible that the chain hopes customers will buy other items when they show up for the taste test of its cold brew coffee.

Customers that stop by a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Boston can also try out some of the chain’s new snack items that it is testing out. This includes pretzels, chicken tenders with waffle breading and cinnamon dusted donut fries. Each of the items costs $2 and may make an appearance in the rest of the U.S. if these initial tests go well with customers. You can follow this link to learn more about the new menu items.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.