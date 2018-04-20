Free McDonald’s Fries for Apple Pay Users on April 20 & 27

User’s of Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) payment service, Apple Pay, can get free medium fries from McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ).

The offer of free McDonald’s fries is only available on April 20 and April 27 this month. This is the company’s way of making a joke about the free fries being available on Friday. There are also a few other restrictions to obtaining the free food.

As already stated, customers will have to be using Apple Pay for their orders to get the free fries. However, they will also need to make a purchase of at least $1 to receive the free McDonald’s fries. The final restriction is that customers must make the order from MCD’s iOS mobile app and use Mobile Order & Pay. Once all of these conditions are met, the customer can get their free fries.

There’s one other important bit of information to note about this offer. Customers can’t abuse it to receive unlimited free McDonald’s fries. The offer will only be available once per day when ordering on April 20 and April 27. This means that customers can get two free fries this month, reports Thrillist.

Free McDonald’s fries aren’t the only special offer that the company has for users of its mobile app. There’s also $2 off any signature sandwich, as well as a free medium McCafe for those ordering through the app. Customers can also get one free McCafe product after five purchases with the app.

Owners of Apple devices that don’t already have the McDonald’s app can follow this link for its iTunes page.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.