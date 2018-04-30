How to Get Free Chipotle Delivery Via DoorDash

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) customers can now place orders for delivery via DoorDash and there’s a special offer to celebrate.

Customers that order $10 or more of food from CMG via DoorDash can get free Chipotle delivery. This offer is available at all participating locations. This offer will be up for grabs starting today, Monday, April 30, 2018, and will last until Sunday, May 6, 2018. The company notes that this will allow for free Chitpole delivery on Cinco de Mayo, which will be taking place on May 5, 2018.

The offer for free Chipotle delivery also requires customers to use a special coupon code at checkout. This code is “GETCHIPOTLE”. The code can be applied to orders made through DorrDash’s website or mobile app.

“Delivery is an important way we are making Chipotle even more convenient and accessible to our customers who want to get Chipotle delivered right to their home, office, or wherever they are,” Curt Garner, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. “By partnering with a delivery leader like DoorDash, we are making it even easier for customers to enjoy all the real ingredients that make up our delicious food.”

According to Chipotle, the new deal with DoorDash allows it to now deliver Mexican food to customers from 1,500 locations across the U.S. The company notes that this is the largest delivery footprint it has ever had.

CMG stock was down 1% as of Monday afternoon.

