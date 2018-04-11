Gmail Redesign 2018: 5 Things We Know About the Coming Changes

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) recently announced a slew of changes coming with the Gmail redesign.

The tech giant sent an email users of G Suite to let them know that the company was working on a new version of Gmail with new features. Here are five things we know about it:

You will be able to access Google Calendar directly from the Gmail interface.

The Gmail redesign will also allow you to snooze emails to that they reappear in your inbox hours or days later, which is good for cleaning your inbox or keeping it in check.

Smart replies will also be expanded to Gmail.com, which are algorithmically-generated replies that currently only exist on iPhones or Android phones.

Alphabet is also working on an improved way to store your emails on your computer so you can access them when online. Google is phasing out Chrome Apps and shifting to standard web technologies to let your browser store your data.

The company has not shared screenshots of the Gmail redesign but said that it will be a hybrid of Gmail and Inbox. “The left-side column was more like inbox.google.com and the right side was an enlarged version of Gmail. The color in the background had a blue-ish gradient. Every folder on the left had an icon just like Inbox and dividers to split the categories,” said a company spokesperson.

GOOG stock fell about 0.6% on Wednesday, while GOOGL shares declined 0.7%.