Goldman Sachs Earnings: 12 Things to Know About Q1

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) has released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2018.

Goldman Sachs reported earnings per share of $6.95 for the first quarter of the year.

This is an increase over its earnings per share of $5.15 from the same time last year.

It is also well above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $5.58 for the period.

Goldman Sachs earnings for the quarter include revenue of $10.04 billion.

The investment bank and financial services company reported revenue of $8.03 billion for the first quarter of 2017.

Analysts were expecting GS to report revenue of $8.74 billion for the first quarter of the year.

Net income reported by Goldman Sachs during the first quarter of 2018 was $2.83 billion.

This is better than the company’s net income of $2.26 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Goldman Sachs earnings also include record Investment Management revenue of $1.77 billion.

Annualized ROE reported by GS during the quarter was 15.4%, which is the highest in five years.

Goldman Sachs also announced that it is increasing its quarterly dividend from 75 cents to 80 cents.

This dividend will be paid to holders of GS stock that are on record May 31, 2018 on June 28, 2018.

GS stock started out the day strong by being up 1% from its previous close. However, the stock is now down slightly as of noon Tuesday.

