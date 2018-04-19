6 Happy 420 Day Images to Celebrate National Weed Day

Happy 420 Day!

In honor of National Weed Day, we have compiled six images for you to share online with your friends and family via social media. The plant has been making waves recently as former House Speaker John Boehner is now the face of marijuana legalization, plus there are cryptocurrencies geared towards growing your green.

Another little known fact is the origin of 420, which actually came about in 1971 as a group of California high school students would meet after sports practice at 4:20 p.m. to smoke up. Over the next few slides, we have images for you to share online.

Pick your favorite and share it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or other social media outlets.

