Home > Uncategorized > 6 Happy 420 Day Images to Celebrate National Weed Day

6 Happy 420 Day Images to Celebrate National Weed Day

What's your favorite part about 420?

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2Hd1RvH

Happy 420 Day!

420
Source: Flickr

In honor of National Weed Day, we have compiled six images for you to share online with your friends and family via social media. The plant has been making waves recently as former House Speaker John Boehner is now the face of marijuana legalization, plus there are cryptocurrencies geared towards growing your green.

Another little known fact is the origin of 420, which actually came about in 1971 as a group of California high school students would meet after sports practice at 4:20 p.m. to smoke up. Over the next few slides, we have images for you to share online.

Pick your favorite and share it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or other social media outlets.


Compare Brokers

Happy 420 Day

420

 


Compare Brokers

Happy 420 Day

420

 


Compare Brokers

Happy 420 Day

Happy 420 Day
Source: Pixabay

 


Compare Brokers

Happy 420 Day

420
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

Happy 420 Day

420
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

Happy 420 Day

Happy 420 Day
Source: Flickr

 

 

 

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/04/happy-420-day/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC